Potenial Free Agent Targets for the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. They made the big trade for Nikola Vucevic at the deadline. This was supposed to catapult them into the play-in games and make them a tough first-round matchup. This obviously did not happen and the Bulls are still looking from the outside in on the playoff picture. They are without their upcoming first-round pick unless the unlikely happens and it lands within the top four. Due to this, the team can only really look to free agency to help better position themselves for this upcoming season.