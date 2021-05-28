Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Potenial Free Agent Targets for the Chicago Bulls

By Thomas Moody
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 20 days ago

The Bulls missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. They made the big trade for Nikola Vucevic at the deadline. This was supposed to catapult them into the play-in games and make them a tough first-round matchup. This obviously did not happen and the Bulls are still looking from the outside in on the playoff picture. They are without their upcoming first-round pick unless the unlikely happens and it lands within the top four. Due to this, the team can only really look to free agency to help better position themselves for this upcoming season.

thegamehaus.com
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
926
Followers
6K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Daniel Theis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Bulls#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 5 blockbuster trades to consider this offseason

The NBA is largely a league driven by point guard play, and the Chicago Bulls have long had an issue at that position. Since the glory days of Derrick Rose, Chicago has struggled to find longevity at the position — or even competency. This summer, we could see some huge...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Possible trades for Marcus Smart with the Celtics

Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Marcus Smart, Danny Ainge, National Basketball Association, Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum, Boston, Oklahoma State University–Stillwater. Patrick Williams, Marcus Smart, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Soon after being dumped out the first round of the playoffs, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge has...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: What money does Theis deserve on his next contract?

One of the more exciting additions that the Chicago Bulls front office made at the trade deadline that was a solid two-way force for the team down low was center Daniel Theis. Executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley landed Theis in a big deadline day deal back on March 25 that also landed them the former Radford 27-year-old defensive standout shooting guard Javonte Green.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Can Zach LaVine follow in the footsteps of MJ’s legacy?

What the Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine has the capability of doing on the court is truly inspiring, and he is only going to become even more astonishing and electrifying as years go on. He has God-given uncanny talent that is rare. LaVine put up incredible statistics throughout the season, highlighting his 30 point first-half performance in just the first nineteen minutes of play against the Atlanta Hawks on April 9, 2021.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Thoughts on conclusion of the 2020-21 season

Thaddeus Young, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports. Billy Donovan’s Chicago Bulls finished this season 31-41, placing 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Some tough losses, the team dealt with struggle every now and then; however, guys stepped up when they needed to and they fought through adversity. The third and fourth months into the season were big hits of March mania and April anguish for the Bulls.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 ways to upgrade at the point guard position

Filling the positional needs that have come to the forefront of late for the Chicago Bulls will be something that all fans of this team are watching from the front office. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are about to have a very busy summer, thus they need to know what options are on the table now.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Kemba Walker trade speculation emerging this summer

Kemba Walker (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) More recent trade speculation concerning the Chicago Bulls on the point guard market entering the offseason came about this weekend. A piece from Bleacher Report this week mentioned a new potential trade target for the Bulls to fill their point guard need this summer. BR suggested that the Bulls get in trade talks with the Boston Celtics to get veteran star point guard Kemba Walker in a big-time deal that involves quite a few pieces.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 players set to get major pay raise this summer

The end to the season that many Chicago Bulls fans desired was not what was delivered by first-year head coach Billy Donovan down the stretch. Despite making numerous big moves at the trade deadline to try and upgrade the roster, the Bulls were once again left on the outside looking in for the postseason picture in the Eastern Conference.
NBAchicitysports.com

Could Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls reunite this offseason?

This offseason will be an interesting one for the Chicago Bulls following the first year under the Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime and we can expect significant changes on the roster going into next year. One need for the Bulls is a two-way guard that can come in and provide valuable minutes either as a starter or off the bench.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 reasons Kemba Walker is a perfect fit for this team

A lot of attention is being paid right now to the Boston Celtics right now and what the future of key stars like point guard Kemba Walker, and forward Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, will be with the team. The Celtics promoted head coach Brad Stevens to a lead front office role in the wake of the departure of Kevin McHale entering their portion of the offseason. And considering a positional need that is important for the Chicago Bulls this summer, there could be something brewing with the Celtics in the Windy City once again.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Land Kemba Walker For Three Players

The Chicago Bulls are entering an offseason that could change their luck for several seasons to come. Even after landing Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, Chicago failed to make the 2021 NBA playoffs. They are ready to make a splash in the summer, trying to add more pieces to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Could AK cash in on the Portland Trail Blazers turmoil?

After being dumped out of the first round in three of the last four playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers have finally decided to part ways with head coach Terry Stotts. Couple this with the nagging rumor that All-NBA level guard Damian Lillard wants out of Portland, and suddenly the Portland Trail Blazers could be entering the 2021-22 season with a completely different roster. With the potential of so many roster changes occurring, it begs the question as to whether the Chicago Bulls can maybe take advantage and make a move in hopes of getting back to the playoffs.
NBAstateofpress.com

Chicago Bulls reportedly interested in Vasilje Micic

The 2021 EuroLeague MVP and Anadolu Efes star guard Vasilje Micic could be an attractive target for several NBA teams this offseason. According to Mozzart Sport (hat tip to Eurohoops), the Bulls have been considering Micic and are ready to hit the market to get the player’s rights from the Oklahoma City Thunder even before the NBA Draft night on Jun. 29.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Free Agents 2021: Bulls' Point Guard Options to Consider

NBA Free Agents: Point guard options for Bulls to consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Those three words rang the loudest from Artūras Karnišovas’ first press conference after swinging the blockbuster that made Nikola Vučević a Chicago Bull. Now that the short-term results of that trade have underwhelmed, they echo as resoundingly as ever.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: If Dame is available, AK must swing for the fences

The looming point guard problem for the Chicago Bulls is something that the front office must figure out this offseason. It doesn’t seem like the plan is to stick with either Tomas Satoransky or Coby White as the immediate or long-term fix at the one. That leaves executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley with the likely options of hitting the free agent market or the trade block to find answers at point guard this summer.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Appreciating the gradual star ascent of Zach LaVine

In a perfect world, first-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls would’ve found a way to rally down the stretch during the regular season and get a top-six seed in the playoffs following the acquisition of star center Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls invested a lot to get Vooch to the Windy City, to give star shooting guard Zach LaVine a legit running mate that is a top-tier talent in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 unlikely point guard targets that could form a Big 3

In a time where the Chicago Bulls really need to find the right supporting cast for their star duo of shooting guard Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vucevic, this could be an eventful offseason for the front office. While there’s a lot to do for this front office during the summer months, the Bulls’ top priority looks to be finding help at the point guard position.
NBAdawindycity.com

Chicago Bulls: 3 players that could heavily impact 2021 offseason

Although Chicago Bulls fans don’t get to see their team in the current playoff action, the future of the team still remains bright. Last year was defined by change. Chicago hired Vice President Arturas Karnisovas to make a big shift towards winning basketball. Gone were the days of Gar Forman and John Paxson. Karnisovas came to the Bulls in order to take them to the next level.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Most heartbreaking moments in Chicago Bulls history

There’s no doubt that the Chicago Bulls were the most dominant team in the 1990s. Having won no less than six championships between 1991 and 1998, the Michael Jordan-led Bulls established their unrivaled dynasty in the ’90s, and they will forever go down in history as one of the greatest teams this league has ever […] The post Most heartbreaking moments in Chicago Bulls history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: One player at each position to target this offseason

Malik Monk, Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) There’s a more solid foundation that the Chicago Bulls front office has to build the roster around this summer than they had last offseason. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley had to have a good level of uncertainty last offseason when they didn’t have much at all to work off of in terms of roster evaluations.