Lending a helping hand

This part of North Austin is already bustling with development. Adding a $260 million pro soccer stadium to the neighborhood is expected to accelerate the area's transformation — which is raising some worries about the disappearance of industrial space in a city that is attracting tons of new businesses. "The issue is that really once we start rezoning and building that, those areas kind of last for a significant amount of time because we cannot revert it back to industrial because there will be people living there," said one housing and urban planning academic.