This Cookout Corn Hack Might Be Worth Trying This Memorial Day

I heard about the new event, the Street Food Throwdown, on social media. And all of us thought it was a great idea - Dad, Husbando, and me. But we kept forgetting to go! They have it on certain Wednesdays, and I guess I just kept my normal routine of just going right home and changing into my lazy clothes after work. But this week, this week we were all determined we were going to go. We had a system - I had a reminder for Husbando, Husbando reminded me, I texted Dad...we were going, come hell or high water. We wanted to try the goodies! And what's fun about this is, not only is it twice a month, but different trucks come each time. So you're gonna have a new experience every time you go! Anyway, here's how it went for us, anyway.