Summerville, SC

Heritage Center honors Summerville's only fatal casualty from WW I

By Contributed
The Post and Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Legion Post #21 is nestled among the pines on the fringe of Azalea Park in Summerville. It is much like any other American Legion Post where service men from around our community gather to support one another and remember the sacrifices. One of those men who made the...

www.postandcourier.com
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Q&A with singer Shyleah Booker

I leaned about a unique event through a Facebook posting recently. Trident United Way is about to wrap up hosting it's first ever “Sing United” competition to raise money for community programming. I then found out one of the finalists is singer Shyleah Booker of Summerville. After four rounds, she...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

7 places to camp near Charleston

When it comes to camping, South Carolina offers an array of options from the beach to the river and even the mountains. There are definitely too many to mention in just one article so for this feature, we’ll focus on some notable campgrounds within a one to two hour drive of Charleston.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

CALENDAR: Jazz meets classical in four coming shows

Staff reports | Although jazz and classical music are different in many ways, the border between the two genres is fluid. According to the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, America’s classical music is jazz and it breathes spontaneity while being contained within the technical mastery of a composition. In three shows this...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Marco Polo to explore Charleston's port in 1st US voyage

Unlike players in the tag-style swimming pool game of the same name, this Marco Polo won't be difficult to find when it pulls into the Port of Charleston this month. Nor will it be fumbling about blindly in the water. Billed as the largest container ship to ever visit the...
Charleston, SCabccolumbia.com

Rally in Charleston calls for “Justice for Jamal, Justice for All”

CNN– A rally Monday in Charleston called for police accountability in the jailhouse death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland was the Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was tased by officers before being rendered unconscious and dying in January. Dozens of people gathered outside the Charleston County Courthouse in...
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Lowcountry Local First names new executive director

We’ve been covering Charleston since 1997 and plan to be here with the latest and Best of Charleston for many years to come. In a time where local journalism is struggling, the City Paper is investing in the future of Charleston as a place where diverse, engaging views can flourish. We can't do it without our readers. If you'd like to support local, independent journalism:
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC Ports had another record-breaking month

South Carolina Ports had a record April for cargo handled at the Port of Charleston, following an all-time cargo record achieved in March. SC Ports reported its strongest April ever for containers, moving 225,137 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This is a 27.8% increase from a year ago, a great sign of continued recovery.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.