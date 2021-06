If you've ever been to Portland's Old Port, then you know Mark. According to the Bangor Daily News, Mark started serving up hot dogs with his homemade red cart in Ronald Regan's first term. He didn't have a big menu - steamed hot dogs with a bag of chips and soda. If you got fancy you could have cheese, sauerkraut and of course celery salt. And yes, he had the red snappers and the 'normal' hot dogs for all the tourists.