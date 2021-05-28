AEW Double or Nothing, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, John Tolos

Cancel
Prowrestling.net
 18 days ago

-AEW Double or Nothing will be held on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The venue is open at full capacity for fans. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship and the Stadium Stampede match. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30 ET with the main card beginning at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.

prowrestling.net
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Double or Nothing media scrum details, what Tony Khan and others said, plus New Japan-WWE reports and Tony’s response, Reigns, Montez, Bayley, Seth, NJPW Title scene (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. AEW Double or Nothing media scrum details, what Tony Khan and other said. New Japan-WWE reports and Tony’s...
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, another Friday so another episode of WWE Smackdown. Hell in a Cell is coming up quickly, and our Tribal Chief doesn’t even have a whiff of a match. Logically it will be Jimmy Uso in some capacity they could just as easily go with Jey vs. Jimmy. Speaking of the Uso’s, tonight they get a tag team title shot against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Some kind of turn from Jey, or Roman getting involved to put Jimmy in his place, seems like a no brainer but you never know these days. Kevin Owens is moving ahead with his title shot against Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, this time with Commander Azeez banned from ringside. With the recent roster cuts there are only 7 active women on the Smackdown side of things, so expect a makeshift tag team to battle Natalya and Tamina to remind us that Natalya and Tamina exist, and Bianca Belair will probably be here to deal with a cackling Bayley. We also might get something related to Seth Rollins and Cesaro, assuming WWE doesn’t just completely ignore Cesaro again. Smackdown needs some kind of directions coming up on Hell in a Cell and if they don’t start moving that direction tonight they’ll be rushing a lot of things in the coming weeks.
WWEWWE

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Cesaro; Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro

Even after a courageous effort by Cesaro, Universal Champion Roman Reigns still sits at The Head of the Table. Meanwhile, The Swiss Superman’s night ended on the lowest of notes thanks to Seth Rollins. But early, it became clear that Reigns had underestimated Cesaro, as an early flurry put The...
WWE411mania.com

Bayley & Seth Rollins Segment, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment featuring Bayley and Seth Rollins, as well as a new match, for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Rollins will be a guest on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello” on tonight’s show. In addition, Big E. and Kevin Owens will face off with Sami Zayn & Apollo Crews in the ring.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Cesaro Beats The Pants Off Of Seth Rollins, Ricky Starks Slaps Brian Cage | Post-WWE/AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW/WWE fight size update for Friday, June 11, 2021. - SmackDown opened with Jimmy Uso accusing Roman Reigns of intentionally causing a disqualification during he and Jey's tag title match last week because he's jealous that he might lose his right-hand man. Roman, watching from the back, didn't take too kindly to the accusation and told Jey to deal with his brother.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Seth Rollins Is Once More One of the Best Things In WWE

During a time where Roman Reigns is killing it as the top heel on Friday Night SmackDown, it would be easy to overlook other stars currently doing their best work to date. Apollo Crews has become a rejuvenated, motivated, completely transformed man from where he was just last year. With his new heel character, he has, at last, received some of the booking treatment his immeasurable talent clearly demands. Cesaro has become the explosive, white meat babyface he should have always been – even in defeat, he has remained strong. Bayley, as the gradually descending-into-insanity “Role Model”, has become a staple of the brand. Sami Zayn, also, as the conspiracy-obsessed heel against the world, has been excellent. Right now, SmackDown is doing a tremendous job with some of its top workers and long may it continue. Among the list of people doing some of their best work is Seth Rollins.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Cesaro Makes SmackDown Return and Embarrasses Seth Rollins

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the celebrated return of Bayley's Ding Dong, Hellow talk show, and her guest for this anticipated episode was none other than Seth Rollins. Rollins couldn't have been happier to be her guest, and had nothing but compliments for what Bayley has done, both to Bianca Belair (or Belanca) and with her talk show. They shared laughs about what Rollins had been up to as well, but those smiles turned to frowns when Cesaro made his return to SmackDown, and he seemed to be fully recovered after dishing out a beatdown to Rollins and trashing the set in the process.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Peacock ‘Ruins’ Seth Rollins At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE WrestleMania Backlash has been a memorable event to say the very least. Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Raw Women’s Championship whereas Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. However, not every member of the WWE universe was able to see tonight’s pay-per-view as Peacock’s mobile app issued a glaring error that might have caused some fans to miss a good portion of the show. This vintage ECW storyline was rehashed during the event.
WWE411mania.com

More Reactions To WWE Releases: Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, & More Comment

The bevy of WWE releases today continues to draw reactions from the wrestling world and Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley and more have shared their comments. As reported earlier, WWE released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett on Wednesday. Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Renee Paquette, CM Punk, and Miro had been among those who shared their thoughts earlier and you can see comments by Rollins, Banks, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Foley, and recent WWE releases Jessie McKay and Mojo Rawley below:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks And Other WWE, AEW, NJPW, Impact Wrestlers React To WWE Releases

Several WWE, AEW, NJPW and Impact Wrestling stars took to Twitter today and reacted to the latest round of WWE releases. As noted, WWE released 6 Superstars today – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. You can find backstage reports on the departures here and here. You can also find statements from the following released Superstars at these links – Strowman, Black (and here), Lana, Murphy, Garrett.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey kids! It’s that ol’ knucklehead from back in the day, and you’ve got me for one more week of fill-in Dynamite coverage. We’ve got all sorts of fun on tap, so it should be a good time!. Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Early Numbers

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that early numbers indicate that this year’s Double or Nothing is set to be AEW’s second biggest PPV behind this year’s Revolution. Revolution reportedly drew record numbers for AEW. The show did a record 125,000 buys. Last year’s Double...
WWE411mania.com

Note On When AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede Match Was Taped

AEW held its Double or Nothing PPV last night, with The Inner Circle defeating The Pinnacle in the main event in the second-ever Stadium Stampede match. Fightful Select reports that the bulk of the match was taped on Thursday, with some additional footage taped on Friday. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Is In

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew 1.800 million viewers, according to TV Line. SmackDown also drew an average of 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It should be noted that this is the preliminary viewership number and the actual rating won’t be released until later this week. This is up from...
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Scores Big With Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Buys

AEW Double or Nothing brought a big show to Daily’s Place in front of a packed crowd. It turned out that a ton of fans were watching from home as well. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Double or Nothing’s numbers. He said that they racked in the 2nd most buys in the company’s history with this year’s event, second only to Revolution and the exploding barbed wire deathmatch.