Liverpool Football Club has re-opened its internal tours and museum, in time for the final weekend of half-term. Following a phased re-opening in line with government guidelines since April 16, the club is now able to open up its LFC Stadium Tour along with The Liverpool FC Story museum. The club is working closely with city partners to ensure a safe return for visitors and has also received the We’re Good To Go industry standard and consumer mark to reassure that the club is adhering to government and public health guidance.