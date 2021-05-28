Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Township, PA

For area truckers, it's been a long haul

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some truck drivers in northeastern Pennsylvania say it has been a long, hard haul. They have been going almost nonstop since the start of the pandemic. “During the first few months of the pandemic, I was rolling in and out of New York City four times a week into the epicenter: Queens and Brooklyn and the Bronx. As commerce picks up because of the pandemic, we are working even harder now, pushing harder," said John Snuggs of Wilkes-Barre.

www.wnep.com
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Wilkes-barre, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Haul#Trucker#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Ppe#Covid#American#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Jim Thorpe, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Tourists head to Jim Thorpe as Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania sees significant drop in Covid-19 cases

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Northeastern and Central Pennslyvania saw its lowest number of new reported Covid-19 cases since June of last year. With vaccines readily available and coronavirus infections on a significant decline, life is getting closer to normal in Jim Thorpe. Tourists are walking the streets, and signs read, "no vacancy" at bed and breakfasts.
Dallas, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

New rules for surrendering animals at Blue Chip

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — It's loud in the kennel area at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas. Volunteers here say animal surrenders went up as the pandemic winds down and it's lead to full kennels, among other problems at the shelter. "The biggest issue is people not telling the...
Wayne County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Settlers Hospitality increases employee pay

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Settlers Hospitality manages several hotels and restaurants in Wayne and Lackawanna Counties. Now that restrictions have been lifted, CEO Justin Genzlinger expects to have another busy season. To thank the employees who have stayed with them through the pandemic and to bring on new employees, they've increased the base pay to $15 an hour, along with an expanded benefits package.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Microchip shortage sparks high demand for used cars

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sign outside Matt Burne Honda in Scranton says used cars are "going fast," and it is neither an exaggeration nor a marketing ploy. "We've never seen anything like this before," Brian Walsh said. "When the pandemic started, we thought there was going to be certain repercussions. Never did we even imagine a situation like this."
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Agency workers feel threatened over flag controversy

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers of America is a social service organization that helps veterans, at-risk youth, the homeless and more. Right now, two flags are hanging outside its offices on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, a Pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag to celebrate Pride Month and the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.
Stroudsburg, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Cocktails-to-go could become permanent

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One adjustment during the pandemic that might stick around in Pennsylvania is cocktails to go. "It was very popular. It helped us out a lot with our business especially closing down for a lot. It kind of saved us," said Taylor Anderson, Warrior Bar and Grill. The...
East Stroudsburg, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Salvation Army major relocating

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — His thick New England accent made him stand out. His love for community and helping others will be his legacy. After spending the last three years in Monroe County, Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg's leader, Maj. Gilbert Parkhurst is being relocated. "To see the difference that...
Minersville, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Train fundraiser helping engineer recover

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Robert Kimmel and his family have spent decades restoring a 97-year-old steam locomotive in Minersville. "The steam engine is called the simple machine, but it's far from simple," Kimmel said. Kimmel's father bought the 175-ton beast in the late 1970s. "As you see the locomotive today, it...
Susquehanna County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Susquehanna County teen runs her greenhouse

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Hidden Village Greenhouses in Clifford offers an array of flowers, plants, and herbs. The greenhouse in Susquehanna County has been up and running for the past five years, but this year, it's being managed by 16-year-old Ethel Schmidt. "It's crazy. It really awakens the idea that...
Scranton, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Tribute to Old Glory in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the rain rolled in on Monday afternoon, a tribute to Old Glory was held in Scranton. The 9/11 Memorial Committee held a ceremony on Courthouse Square to mark Flag Day. On this day in 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted a flag with alternating red and...
Monroe County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Hunters line up to buy licenses in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — This line inside Dunkelberger's near Brodheadsville can only mean one thing: signs of a new hunting season. Hunting licenses are on sale, and these hunters aren't wasting any time. "I started to hunt when I was about 10. I've been hunting for 70 some, 76 years," said...
Wyoming County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Pets killed in fire in Wyoming County

A family was forced from their home after a fire in Wyoming County. Fire officials say the flames sparked at a home along Sand Plant Road in Falls Township, near Tunkhannock, just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. Two people were home at the time, but they made it out safely.
Lackawanna County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Fundraiser helps new moms in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fundraiser for new moms in Lackawanna County. Barrett's Pub in Archbald hosted the seventh annual Baby Palooza, an event that raises money and donations for St. Joseph's Center Baby Pantry. The pantry provides support and supplies to moms and families in need in the area. Two...
Scranton, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Bear spotted strolling through Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A viewer sent us a video showing the bear enjoying a bit of an afternoon stroll in Scranton Thursday. The animal was spotted in several parts of the city, including in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Webster Avenue.
Catawissa, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Recovered osprey released into the wild

CATAWISSA, Pa. — On April 12, some golfers at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course found something they did not expect at hole 16: a badly injured osprey. Knoebels employees contacted State Game Warden Michael Workman who says the adult female bird had a concussion and a fractured pelvis. The osprey was taken to Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven.
Pittston, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Starving dog Nova on road to recovery

PITTSTON, Pa. — Pittston officials call it one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen: after receiving calls from neighbors about an emaciated-looking dog Tuesday morning. Now, officials say the dog -- an eight-month-old female named Nova, by the vet caring for her -- is on the road to recovery.
Tannersville, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Cool start to opening day at Camelbeach

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Grab your bathing suit and slide into the weekend. Even with a chill in the air, the water was just fine at Camelbeach in Pocono Township. "It's not the best day, but we are making the best out of it. No lines, so it's perfect, honestly," said Luis Zuniga, New Jersey.
Dunmore, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Waterline work worries businesses in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — The parking lot outside Dunmore Lumber on South Blakely Street is practically empty—an unusual sight for the middle of the day during its busiest time of year. "He works here, he works here, I work here, and then the other guy is the guy digging the hole....
Posted by
Newswatch 16

Tips for buying, selling items to strangers safely

SNYDERTOWN, Pa. — A day after a shooting took the lives of three people over the sale of a car at this home on Snydertown Road near Sunbury, police have some advice for those buying or selling things, especially if it’s to people they don't know. State Trooper Mark Reasner...