For area truckers, it's been a long haul

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some truck drivers in northeastern Pennsylvania say it has been a long, hard haul. They have been going almost nonstop since the start of the pandemic. “During the first few months of the pandemic, I was rolling in and out of New York City four times a week into the epicenter: Queens and Brooklyn and the Bronx. As commerce picks up because of the pandemic, we are working even harder now, pushing harder," said John Snuggs of Wilkes-Barre.