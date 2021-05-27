CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mask mandate equals mask confusion

By tmurry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON – Business owners, employees, and local government officials are unanimous when they say the current mask mandates are totally confusing. Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Makes Masking Mandate Moot

MARYSVILLE – After the Marysville Exempted Village School District Board Education mandated masks be worn in its schools and classrooms at a special meeting September 3, that same body reversed that decision at its regular meeting at Bunsold Middle School Monday. Starting Monday, MEVSD students and staff will have the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
capecod.com

Nantucket Drops Mask Mandate

NANTUCKET – Nantucket’s mask mandate has been downgraded to a mask advisory in response to continued low case numbers on the island. Masks are encouraged anytime individuals are indoors, and for those who are unvaccinated or at high-risk for COVID-19. Health Director Roberto Santamaria also cited the accessibility of vaccines...
NANTUCKET, MA
stegenherald.com

Aldermen Drop Mask Mandate

The City of Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen decided to drop the mask mandate at its public buildings during last Thursday’s regular meeting. That’s despite COVID-19 (coronavirus) remaining a front-burner issue. “Last week, there were three or four new cases, and masks have now been made optional in the schools,”...
kjluradio.com

Columbia eliminates mask mandate ... sort of

Columbia decides to do away with most of its mask mandate, while still suggesting you use them. The city released a statement Friday morning saying masks will no longer be required in most city buildings beginning Monday, October 18, although they’re still strongly recommended. Masks will still be required inside of transportation hubs like airports and public transportation. They’ll also be required in health care facilities like the Columbia/Boone County health department.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Put It On#Pendleton
sanjuanjournal.com

Local businesses crack down on mask mandate

San Juan Island businesses are cracking down on the mask mandate, which was reinstated on Aug. 13. Those who choose not to comply risk being banned indefinitely. Matt and Maureen Markinovich were two of the people banned after entering Marketplace maskless on Sept. 27. “If I didn’t feel like I...
US News and World Report

Anchorage Institutes Mask Mandate Under Emergency Ordinance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The governing body of Alaska’s largest city has passed an emergency ordinance instituting a mask ordinance. The Anchorage Assembly passed the motion ordinance late Tuesday, and it replaces an earlier proposal that dragged on for weeks amid heated public testimony, the Anchorage Daily News reported. During...
The Citizens Voice

Luzerne County acting manager: Mask mandate is working

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said a mask mandate and strict social distancing guidelines in the Luzerne County Courthouse and county buildings are working. Last week, nine Luzerne County employees tested positive for COVID-19 following a spike in cases in August, Crocamo said. The county returned to a mask...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
hamlethub.com

Town of Bethel Lifts Mask Mandate

COVID NUMBERS IMPROVE – MASK MANDATE TO END. As previously announced, we have been watching the COVID metrics closely over the past few months. The two primary measures, the number of new cases per 100,000 population and the percent of positive test cases have stabilized over the past two weeks, as shown below:
ksro.com

Standards Set for Lifting Indoor Mask Mandates

New standards for Covid-19 progress have been set for the Bay Area. Each of the nine Bay Area counties agreed to criteria that would lift the indoor masking requirements for each county or city. In order to lift the mandate, the jurisdiction must be in the moderate or yellow Covid transmission tier as defined by the CDC for at least three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations must remain low and stable, and 80% of the jurisdiction’s total population needs to be fully vaccinated. Lifting a local indoor mask mandate would not prevent businesses, nonprofits, churches or others with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements. Sonoma County, currently, has substantial transmission (one stage above moderate) and only 77% of those elibible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thoughts on the mask mandate

Thank you to those Assembly members who voted for the mask mandate. They are the courageous and strong leaders Alaskans need in a crisis. Mayor Dave Bronson should know that true leaders make informed decisions and vote accordingly. Those decisions they make are based on facts, not social media posts or dogma. Coronavirus doesn’t yield to government decrees or political views. Science is not a democracy that we can vote to accept or not accept. Truth doesn’t need a vote.
ANCHORAGE, AK
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Ed Board takes no action on mask mandate

The Dare County Board of Education did not take any action on a mask mandate during its Oct. 12 meeting, leaving in place the schools’ universal masking requirement it unanimously adopted on Sept. 1. The board, however, did vote on some COVID-19 related items. By a 3-2 margin, board members...
DARE COUNTY, NC
ptonline.net

BOH votes to extend mask mandate

GREEN VALLEY — On Wednesday, the Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the county mask mandate for another 60 days. The motion made by Stacey Hicks and seconded by Robb Williams and passed by a 3-2 margin (Daniel Wells and Randy Maxwell voted no) extends the mandate 60 days beyond its original date of Oct. 22.
WLUC

NVAS mask mandate stays in place

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway-Vulcan Area Schools mask mandate stays in place. The issue was addressed at its board meeting tonight. This is the first time the mandate has been reviewed since the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinded its mask mandate on September 28. The board decided not to...
NORWAY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy