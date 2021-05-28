Here's What André 3000 Said About Tech N9ne's Verse On Lil Wayne's 'Carter IV'
While Lil Wayne was serving prison time in 2010 on weapons charges, the Young Money rapper called into Funk Flex’s radio show and put out the idea of working with Tech N9ne and André 3000. Tech N9ne wanted to personally thank Weezy for his comments and ended up being one of his limited visitors at Rikers Island. As it turned out, Wayne stuck to his word and ended up pairing him up with the Outkast legend on “Interlude” off the Carter IV album.hiphopdx.com