Here's What André 3000 Said About Tech N9ne's Verse On Lil Wayne's 'Carter IV'

Young and talented hip hop artist Lil Squid showcases his unbound creative artistry and storytelling ability in his new therapeutic album, ‘Untouchable’. Rap is an incredible art form that requires out-of-the-box creativity and rhyming capabilities. The newest kid on the hip hop block, Lil Squid is brimming with all these qualities and more. He has successfully established a soundscape that is loved by his listeners. He has dropped an outstanding album, ‘Untouchable’ on all major streaming platforms. The album has a total of mind-blowing hip-hop bangers. The title song ‘Untouchable’ oozes dashing confidence through its breathtaking rap verses. The other two most exceptional tracks from the album, ‘Woah’ and ‘How Could You’ are rich in a chill and laid-back rhyming flow that goes perfectly with the soothing yet entertaining groovy backdrop.