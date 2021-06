(Iowa City, IA) — The Board of Regents Free Speech Committee met for the first time Wednesday since the governor signed a bill into law requiring free speech training at the three state universities. The new law came after lawsuits or concerns raised at the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa & Iowa State University The committee voted to explore hiring an outside company to develop a training program to get the training started on the campuses this fall. The Free Speech Committee is also looking to develop a survey that could be used on all three campuses to gauge on-campus feelings about free speech.