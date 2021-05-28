With democracy in danger, join the right side of history | Opinion

In a yes-or-no referendum on statehood held last November, 52.5 percent of Puerto Ricans supported making Puerto Rico a state. Members of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), including Puerto Rico's governor and resident commissioner (its non-voting representative in Congress), argue that vote should settle Puerto Rico's status dilemma. That's why they are pushing for Congress to approve an admission bill that would make Puerto Rico a state. But the reality is far more complex, as the recent congressional hearing on Puerto Rico's status showed. Their position obscures the failings of the multiple plebiscites legislated by the NPP in recent years, not one of which has garnered democratic consensus as a fair and open process for Puerto Rico's self-determination.