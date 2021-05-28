Cancel
Wallowa County, OR

Drought emergency declared for Wallowa County

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE – According to Wallowa Emergency Services in Enterprise, a state of drought was declared for the county. The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners met recently saying with the primary source for irrigation water and lack of rain with no significant change forecast for the rest of agricultural season, has led farmers to rely on irrigation earlier than normal. Wallowa Lake being the main source for water has not filled up as in past years.

elkhornmediagroup.com
Enterprise, OR
Oregon Government
Wallowa County, OR
Wallowa County, OR
#Drought#Wallowa Lake#Emergency Services#Irrigation
