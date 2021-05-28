Drought emergency declared for Wallowa County
ENTERPRISE – According to Wallowa Emergency Services in Enterprise, a state of drought was declared for the county. The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners met recently saying with the primary source for irrigation water and lack of rain with no significant change forecast for the rest of agricultural season, has led farmers to rely on irrigation earlier than normal. Wallowa Lake being the main source for water has not filled up as in past years.elkhornmediagroup.com