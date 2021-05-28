Drought emergency declared for Wallowa County

The City of Sioux Center is currently listed in "Severe Drought" conditions, because of this and the ongoing dry conditions, the City has declared a Water Watch. In a Water Watch, Sioux Center Municipal Utilities’ water customers are asked to limit lawn irrigation and outdoor watering to 2 times per week, only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Residential and commercial customers are asked to choose days to water based on their address, with even address/house numbers only watering on an even-numbered calendar day, and odd address/house numbers only watering on an odd-numbered calendar day. Those intending to put in new sod or grass seed should wait until watering limits are lifted.