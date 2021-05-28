Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran Opens Up About Secret Audition Process

Forget “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”—it’s the future that looks bright for Kelly Marie Tran. While Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi was a massive breakthrough for the young actor, her casting exposed the toxic side of fan culture, with racist and misogynist Star Wars fans chasing the franchise’s newest hero off of social media. Tran would eventually open up about the harassment she endured in a moving New York Times essay, which ended with the resilient claim that she is “just getting started.” True to her word, Tran went on to book the titular voice role in Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon, making her the first Southeast Asian woman to lead an animated film for the studio. It’s a distinction the actor takes seriously, knowing what Raya can represent for young audiences in particular. “Whenever people send me videos of their kids trying to fight like Raya or role-playing, it’s an inexplicable feeling,” Tran told The A.V. Club.