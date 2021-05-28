Cancel
Ottawa County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Commerce. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, minor agricultural flooding occurs. Riverview Park experiences minor flooding.

Ottawa County, OK
Commerce, OK
#Neosho River#Extreme Weather#08 20 00
