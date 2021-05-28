Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-291315- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-210602T0148Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1715Z.210524T1800Z.210601T0148Z.NO/ 812 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 31.6 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 31.5 feet, the main road of the Schell Osage Conservation Area floods west of the conservation office. The north campground main road of the Schell Osage Conservation area floods. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.