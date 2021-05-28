Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-291315- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0048.000000T0000Z-210602T2136Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T0922Z.210528T0700Z.210601T2136Z.UU/ 813 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 18.4 feet Wednesday evening. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.