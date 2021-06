Pro-police candidates for Waterloo mayor and City Council could get funding and campaign support from a new political action committee, according to a news release. The new PAC, called Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, is made up of retired Waterloo police officers. Its creation was formed after the current city administration showed support for replacing the current Waterloo police logo, according to the release. The logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, was criticized by some for resembling the Ku Klux Klan dragon.