‘Joker 2’: Todd Phillips Is Working On a Script For the Sequel

By Matt Singer
 19 days ago
This is not a joke: Warner Bros, is reportedly developing a sequel to Joker. In some ways, this is not shocking. Joker was a massive hit in 2019. The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide against a reported budget of $55 million. It was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won two, for Best Original Score and Best Actor. Set totally apart from the rest of DC Comics’ cinematic universe, the film proved that movies about super-villains without heroes — or any connection to broader DC movie continuity — could be major box office hits. Studios tend not to let movies like that go un-sequalized.

