‘Joker 2’: Todd Phillips Is Working On a Script For the Sequel

Since just after Suicide Squad hit theaters, fans have wanted to know what the movie would have been like without so much interference on the part of Warner Bros. The film, from director David Ayer, was stylish and bombastic, but its sense of humor and pacing seemed...off. The former just not quite what audiences would expect from Ayer, given his other work. The latter was more pronounced, leading to at least one extremely viral video about the editing of Suicide Squad. And now, an editor who was the butt of so much criticism has spoken out about what might have been.