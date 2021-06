While the Wii U was a massive commercial failure, the Nintendo console played host to a number of beloved games, including Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. During today's Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch, but it will also appear on a number of additional platforms, as well. As in previous entries in the survival horror franchise, the Koei Tecmo published title tasks players with dispatching ghostly enemies using a camera. Unfortunately, a specific release date has not yet been announced for Maiden of Black Water, but it will be available sometime later this year.