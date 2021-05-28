Cancel
Sumter, SC

The Sumter SPCA has a variety of available kittens

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is kitten season at the Sumter SPCA. We have many adorable kittens for adoption who are ready for forever homes. O'Malley, Korky and Jaga are just three of the many available kittens in every color and breed. All are very sweet, housebroken and wonderful with other kittens and children. Many are also great with dogs! So come and check out the many cute, cuddly and playful kittens. They are ready to go home today. The Sumter SPCA is located at 1140 S. Guignard Drive, (803) 773-9292, and is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day except Wednesday and Sunday. Visit the website at www.sumterscspca.com.

Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
#Spca#Kittens#Dogs#The Sumter Spca
