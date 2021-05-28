Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Cheryl Burke Recalls 'Huge Fan' Donald Trump Barging Into Her Dressing Room

By Treva Bowdoin
Posted by 
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheryl Burke had an awkward encounter with former president Donald Trump while she was changing her clothes. On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro appeared on the E! series Overserved, which is hosted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. Burke recalled how Trump barged into her dressing room without knocking or asking permission. She also revealed the odd way that he shook her hand.

www.inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com

Inquisitr.com

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

 https://www.inquisitr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Miss Usa#Politifact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Cancel queen' Chrissy Teigen gets canceled at last

Sure, in a few months, you'll see her on husband John Legend's arm at some film premiere. After a self-imposed hiatus, she'll begin flogging pictures of her children on Instagram, and a few months later, she'll take a stab at another ghostwritten cookbook. But Teigen, the #ClapbackQueen once feted by...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Farrah Abraham reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s statement

Farrah Abraham reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s statement: She still ‘has not apologized’ to me”Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham early Tuesday posted a response to Chrissy Teigen‘s lengthy post on Monday addressing her cyberbullying scandal. Abraham, 30, was one of multiple young stars Teigen once harshly criticized online, going as far...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kathy Hilton Tells All: RHOBH Stardom, Bonding With Kyle Richards & Her Future as a Housewife

Watch: Kyle Richard's Reveals She Never Wanted to Do Reality TV. We need to talk about Kathy Hilton. Kyle Richards' big sister has quickly become the breakout star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 11. Despite not being a full time Housewife and just a "friend of" the cast, Nicky and Paris Hilton's mom has enchanted viewers with her scene-stealing antics (vodka martini pranks!), lovably kooky and quirky personality (eating potato chips and Red Bull in bed at 3 a.m., much to Kyle's annoyance) and overall DGAF attitude.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Lisa Vanderpump Shades Dorit Kemsley’s Changed Appearance In Since-Deleted Tweet

It’s evident that throughout the 10+ years that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on the air, the show has undergone a lot of changes. But one always-reliable aspect is Lisa Vanderpump’s unwavering ability to throw a good dig. Her one-time best friend Kyle Richards has become a target of her tauntings, with their fight reaching entirely new levels of petty. LVP and Lisa Rinna tend to go head-to-head and bring up issues from their rocky past. And the shady Brit truly cannot help herself when it comes to dogging Dorit Kemsley, especially after the #pantygate and #puppygate of it all.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Lisa Vanderpump Posts Proof That “Fan” With Autographed Photo Is A Paparazzo To Shade Kyle Richards

Even though the year is 2021, somehow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OGs Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are STILL finding topics to fight about. In fact, even though LVP’s been off the show for seasons, she always finders herself in feuds with her former co-stars like Lisa Rinna or Brandi Glanville like clockwork. What a blast from the past. Either LVP is salty about leaving RHOBH, or the ladies are jealous she’s relatively unbothered after her unorthodox exit. She has a new season of Vanderpump Rules to film and a new spin-off show about dogs. However, that doesn’t mean the shady Brit won’t find time to bash her former co-stars or retaliate if they try to come for her.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Kyle Richards Denies Gang-Ups Happen On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Says “There’s Never A Plot To Take Anyone Down”

It’s no secret Kyle Richards is the HBIC on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her longevity earned that spot. Kyle’s storyline is usually sibling-related because Kyle requires someone who shares her DNA to have content on this show. Sister Kathy Hilton finally relented to pressure or the allure of pending anxiety attacks and has provided a bit of fresh air in an otherwise stagnant environment ahead of the latest season.
freenews.live

It became known how Meghan Markle feels after the second birth

According to a close friend, the rebellious ex-actress has practically adapted to the new role, but only thanks to her husband. A close friend of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle told how she feels after the birth of her daughter: details of the duchess’ everyday life have hit the tabloids.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'RHOC' Cast Shakeup: Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke Out, Heather Dubrow Back In

Real Housewives of Orange County is shaking things up. Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will not return for season 16, ET confirms. Meanwhile, former cast member Heather Dubrow will return, alongside Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. One or two more women will also join the cast. Dubrow will discuss her decision to return with Andy Cohen on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World from PodcastOne, out at midnight.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Kyle Richards Agrees That Garcelle Beauvais Isn’t Authentic; Chimes In On Dorit Kemsley And Lisa Rinna’s Recent Remarks

It’s become the highly sought after trait on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As if living the most idyllic, unrealistic lifestyle in the world, and then documenting it for “reality TV” could be authentic. But here we have the RHOBH ladies battling it out for the title of the authenticity queen of the valley. Also, being consistent with words and sentiments on social media AND on the show is vital to reigning sincerity queen. A lesson painfully learned recently by Dorit Kemsley, someone who adopted an accent to coincide with more posh trait acquisition. Dorit was recently called out for posting supportive words to Garcelle Beauvais’s social media while calling her inauthentic to the press.
Petsart19.com

Alec Baldwin's Bathroom Story

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
TV & Videosfemestella.com

'RHONY': Heather Thomson Goes on Defensive Rampage, Calls Eboni K. Williams Nasty Names

Former Real Housewives of New York cast member Heather Thomson apparently does not take criticism well. Heather recently embarrassed herself on the show by attempting to whitesplain microaggressions to Eboni K. Williams and then had the audacity to call Eboni “articulate” (a HUGE no-no). And now that she’s being called out by both her co-stars and the show’s fans, Heather is lashing out.
Petsbravotv.com

Lisa Vanderpump Says the Dogs She's Had as Pets "All Look a Bit Like Ken"

After nearly 40 years of marriage, Ken Todd is definitely the love of Lisa Vanderpump's life. However, he has some stiff competition from all of the pups that come into their West Hollywood rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. Episode 3 of the new series Vanderpump Dogs, now streaming only on Peacock,...