Cheryl Burke Recalls 'Huge Fan' Donald Trump Barging Into Her Dressing Room

Even though the year is 2021, somehow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OGs Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are STILL finding topics to fight about. In fact, even though LVP’s been off the show for seasons, she always finders herself in feuds with her former co-stars like Lisa Rinna or Brandi Glanville like clockwork. What a blast from the past. Either LVP is salty about leaving RHOBH, or the ladies are jealous she’s relatively unbothered after her unorthodox exit. She has a new season of Vanderpump Rules to film and a new spin-off show about dogs. However, that doesn’t mean the shady Brit won’t find time to bash her former co-stars or retaliate if they try to come for her.