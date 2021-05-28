Design Museum curator picks five most innovative trainers from Sneakers Unboxed

Out with trend driven, single-use fast fashion, in with renting or lending your clothes for affordable prices. After all, the fashion industry’s impact on the environment has become too big to ignore, contributing more to climate change than international aviation and shipping combined. In 2019, The Guardian reported that one in three young women – the biggest segment of consumers – consider garments worn once or twice to be old (!) but we can help break this cycle by renting the clothes we want, rather than buying them on the cheap and discarding them months later. It’s fun, it’s sustainable, and we’ve put together a handy guide below.