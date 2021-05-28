Iowa DNR Kicks off State Park Passport Program

It may not feel as such weather-wise today, but the unofficial first weekend of summer is here, and boy, are we ready. Memorial Day weekend serves as a time to remember and show appreciation for the brave men and women in uniform we've lost, but it's also a time when many Iowans start thinking summer and for some, that includes hanging out at their favorite state park to fish, hike, camp or just enjoy nature. Some 30,000 check-ins at Iowa state parks were recorded last year according to the Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). They have made it even better to enjoy them.