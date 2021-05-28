Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Days after coach’s heart attack, San Ramon Valley girls win league basketball title for ‘pops’

By Evan Webeck
Mercury News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD — John Cristiano wasn’t even supposed to be here. Less than a week earlier, the San Ramon Valley girls varsity basketball coach had been hospitalized with a heart attack. Yet, against doctors’ orders, there he was Thursday night, with a courtside view to watch his Wolves outlast Carondelet, 56-48, in a battle of unbeaten teams, for a third consecutive East Bay Athletic League championship.

www.mercurynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramon#The Heart Attack#Valley Girls#Concord#Cougars#Ebal#Covid#Calstars Aau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden WH strategy for battling domestic terror labels White supremacy, militia 'extremists' as biggest threats

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled its national strategy for countering domestic terrorism, with officials telling Fox News it's designed to cut across the political spectrum, while warning that White supremacy and "militia violent extremists" currently present the "most persistent and lethal threats." The White House National Security Council released...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s gaffe at G-7 summit sparks laughter from world leaders

President Biden embarrassed himself at the G-7 summit when he tried to correct British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not introducing “the president of South Africa” — even though Johnson already did so by name. The blooper — one of several Biden made amid the series of meetings with world...