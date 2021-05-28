Days after coach’s heart attack, San Ramon Valley girls win league basketball title for ‘pops’
CONCORD — John Cristiano wasn’t even supposed to be here. Less than a week earlier, the San Ramon Valley girls varsity basketball coach had been hospitalized with a heart attack. Yet, against doctors’ orders, there he was Thursday night, with a courtside view to watch his Wolves outlast Carondelet, 56-48, in a battle of unbeaten teams, for a third consecutive East Bay Athletic League championship.www.mercurynews.com