Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'To See Her Is To Take A Sudden Chill': The Emma Stone Scene That Gave Cruella's Director Goosebumps

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 101 Dalmatians villain will eponymously be tied to the catchy tune sung by Roger Radcliffe for the 1961 classic. During the song, one lyric used to describe the devious heiress and fashion icon is “to see her is to take a sudden chill.” That’s exactly what went down in the theater when I saw Cruella's third act. At the time, I hadn't heard the Disney song in ages, but it was a perfect descriptor. Emma Stone is so good as the character that she incited a physical reaction from me, so naturally one has to wonder what it must have been like on set.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Chills
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Ryan Gosling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easy A#Dalmatians#Disney Premier Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

After ‘Cruella,’ Emma Stone Thinks ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ursula Is The Next Disney Villain Worthy Of An Origin Story

Though “Cruella” is the latest Disney film to test the hybrid Disney+/theatrical release model, the live-action film starring Emma Stone debuted with a solid $26.5 million after the long Memorial Day Weekend in North America. And while we don’t know how much the film earned on Disney+ (at $29.99 per purchase), it’s clear the studio has a hit on its hands, which leads to the inevitable question, “What’s next?”
CelebritiesMessenger

Emma Stone gets starstruck

Emma Stone has confessed she "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her favourite Hollywood stars including Diane Keaton, Bill Murray and Lorne Michaels.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Cruella film evaluation: Disney’s 101 Dalmatians spin-off stars Emma Stone because the dognapping villainess – NEWPAPER24

Cruella film evaluation: Disney’s 101 Dalmatians spin-off stars Emma Stone because the dognapping villainess. 3.5/5 starsAn origin story for Cruella de Vil, the dognapping villainess from 101 Dalmatians, Craig Gillespie’s trendy caper is an odd beast. Think about a punk-opera clothed by Vivienne Westwood and also you’d be someplace close to Cruella’s vibrant vibe. It’s going to inevitably draw comparisons to 2019’s Joker , in regards to the creation of Batman’s nemesis, and Disney’s personal anodyne Sleeping Magnificence spin-off Maleficent , though it’s an unlimited enchancment on the latter.Right here, whereas Dodie Smith’s 1956 supply novel The…
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

The Emmas are Devilishly Good in the Enjoyable ‘Cruella’

Cruella de Vil is one of Disney’s most beloved and deplorable villains — after all, she does kidnap dogs. It was only a matter of time before the studio would want a live-action iteration of the notorious heiress to join their growing catalog of remakes. While those movies have largely...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Cruella Sequel in the Works at Disney, Emma Stone May or May Not Reprise the Role

Washington [US], June 5: Seems like Disney isn’t finished telling Cruella de Vil’s story just yet! Before Emma Stone-starrer ‘Cruella’ has even entered its second weekend of release, Disney is already in early development on a sequel of the film. Cruella Official Trailer 2: Emma Stone Is a Beautiful Badass Disney Villain as She Goes Against Emma Thompson’s Baroness.
MoviesAceShowbiz

'Cruella' Director Flattered by Joker Comparisons

Filmmaker Craig Gillespie is happy his Disney movie starring Emma Stone drew comparisons to the critically-acclaimed anti-hero movie fronted by Joaquin Phoenix. AceShowbiz - Craig Gillespie is proud of comparisons between "Cruella" and "Joker". The filmmaker helmed the new "Cruella" movie starring Emma Stone, which tells the backstory of the...
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Cruella’ is devilishly good take on Disney’s legend

Cruella Wears Prada. It’s a better title for “Cruella” than Cruella. More on that later. “Cruella” is the backstory for how Cruella Deville became Cruella de Vil, how she connects with Horace and Jasper, and why she ends up hating Dalmatians. While Cruella is a creation of Disney past, this is the new Disney so De Vil — obviously pointing to her being the devil — becomes de Ville as in Cadillac de Ville.
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Emma Stone wants to see Ursula origin movie

Emma Stone would like to see an origin movie about Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'. The 32-year-old star took on Cruella de Vil in the live-action movie 'Cruella', and she has revealed another Disney villain she'd like to have their own movie to learn more about their backstory.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dame Emma Thompson's Cruella Baroness look inspired by Dame Joan Collins

Dame Emma Thompson has revealed Dame Joan Collins inspired her 'Cruella' character Baroness von Hellman's aesthetic. Dame Emma Thompson's 'Cruella' look was modelled on Dame Joan Collins. The 62-year-old actress stars as Baroness von Hellman - the narcissistic head of a prestigious London fashion house - in the live-action origin...
MoviesDen of Geek

Cruella End Credits Scene Explained

This article contains Cruella spoilers. Disney’s latest live-actioner, Cruella, is a prequel to 101 Dalmatians. Emma Stone’s budding fashion designer Estella begin to grow into her villainous alter-ego Cruella de Vil. By the end of the film ,she hasn’t yet reached the depths of Disney’s puppy-skinning diva – there’s time yet – but there’s a mid credits scene in Cruella which might hint at what we’ll see next.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruella’ Star Emma Stone ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ by Film’s Dark Storyline

Emma Stone wasn’t shocked by how dark Cruella de Vil’s backstory is in Disney’s new live-action “Cruella.”. “Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Stone told Variety‘s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin while she promoted the film with co-star Emma Thompson. “I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella director explains much-talked-about opening scene

Cruella is Disney's newest origin story movie for one of its biggest villains, and one of the film's choices has spawned a lot of discussion online. The scene at the beginning of the film sees Estella, the Future Cruella, and her mother Catherine go to London to meet Emma Thompson's character The Baroness.