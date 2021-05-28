Necromunda: Hired Gun Opening Cinematic Unveiled
The opening movie for Streum On Studio’s fast paced FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun has been released. Set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city, Necromunda: Hired Gun puts the player in the shoes of a mercenary. Taking on jobs at the home for all things merc and the only relatively safe place in the Underhive – Martyr’s End – you’ll be challenged to kill lawless scum, gangs, outlaws and more. Successfully off your target and you’ll get items to trade for better guns, ammo, cybernetics augments for your loyal Cyber-Mastiff and yourself.fingerguns.net