Necromunda: Hired Gun Opening Cinematic Unveiled

By Omac_brother_e256lm2r
fingerguns.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening movie for Streum On Studio’s fast paced FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun has been released. Set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city, Necromunda: Hired Gun puts the player in the shoes of a mercenary. Taking on jobs at the home for all things merc and the only relatively safe place in the Underhive – Martyr’s End – you’ll be challenged to kill lawless scum, gangs, outlaws and more. Successfully off your target and you’ll get items to trade for better guns, ammo, cybernetics augments for your loyal Cyber-Mastiff and yourself.

fingerguns.net
#Guns#Streum On Studio#Warhammer 40 000#Merc#Underhive#Cyber Mastiff#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One
