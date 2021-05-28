Cancel
Red Sea Farms is Growing Crops in Saltwater

By Chris Albrecht
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 18 days ago
Earth’s oceans are good for a lot of things. They generate more than half of the oxygen we need to breathe, regulate our climates and provide us with a bounty of fish for sustenance. One thing the ocean’s salty water is not so good at? Watering crops. At least it wasn’t. Startup Red Sea Farms is developing a new technology that uses saltwater to not only irrigate crops, but also help cool growing facilities in an energy efficient manner.

