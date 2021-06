Milwaukee hit three more home runs Saturday afternoon on its way to a 7-5 win against Arizona. The game was tied at five in the eighth inning when Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back homers to give the Brewers the lead. For Yelich, it was his second home run in the series and third on the year. It was also Narvaez’s second home run in as many days and he finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Willy Adames hit the other homer, a two-run shot in sixth inning.