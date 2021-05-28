Cancel
State sees 128 new COVID-19; no additional deaths

By Cierra Jordan
foxbangor.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 128 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Those cases bring the total number of cases in Maine since march of 2020 to 67,544. No deaths were reported, so the statewide death toll remains at 825. Between first and...

