Comprehensive Electronic-Structure Methods Review Featured in Nature Materials

HPCwire
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 2021 — Over the past 20 years, first-principles simulations have become powerful, widely used tools in many diverse fields of science and engineering. From nanotechnology to planetary science, from metallurgy to quantum materials, they have accelerated the identification, characterization, and optimization of materials enormously. They have led to astonishing predictions–from ultrafast thermal transport to electron-phonon mediated superconductivity in hydrides to the emergence of flat bands in twisted-bilayer graphene– that have gone on to inspire remarkable experiments.

www.hpcwire.com
