People have been drinking tea for almost 5,000 years. According to Coffee Tea Warehouse, the drink was first discovered by Emperor Shen Nung in China back in 2732 B.C., and it has since become one of the most popular beverages in the world. Of course, for many of us today, the perfect vehicle for delivering the tea is the tea bag, which infuses the hot liquid with tea without leaving behind leaves or allowing the flavor to steep too long. However, the now-ubiquitous tea bag did not come into being until much later, having been invented thousands of years after tea leaves were first used to flavor hot water.