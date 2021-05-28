Cancel
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, ENTER SHIKARI And FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES To Headline Next Month's DOWNLOAD PILOT

Cover picture for the articleFestival Republic has today announced the lineup for the Download Pilot. The 10,000-capacity, camping only festival will take place on June 18-20, 2021 on the hallowed grounds of Donington Park, as part of the U.K. government's scientific Events Research Programme. Testament to the depth of talent and strength of the U.K.'s world-leading rock scene, 40 acts, all of whom are based in the U.K., have been revealed, with headliners FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, ENTER SHIKARI and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, as well as a host of the hottest names in rock, including NECK DEEP, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS, SLEEP TOKEN, CREEPER and many more across two stages. Tickets go on sale for Download festival 2022 ticketholders on Tuesday, June 1, with general sale starting Thursday, June 3 at 12 p.m. at this location.

Frank Turner
