Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they have acquired all worldwide rights to the documentary film Who We Are — A Chronicle of Racism in America, directed by Emily Kunstler & Sarah Kunstler and written by Jeffery Robinson. Following an awards qualifying run at the end of this year, the film will be released on January 14, 2022, and expand throughout the month of February, Black History Month.