Thursday Morning Awakening: Achieng Abura #Kenya

The year of 2020 has been tough on each one of us in some way or the other. The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the daily lives of people. It crumbled not just the economy but also brought the healthcare system down to its knees. Several people lost their loved ones and many were deprived of seeing their family due to travel restrictions. The markets crashed causing several businesses to shut down and the government imposed restrictions to contain the virus. People were forced to stay inside their homes with their social lives becoming nonexistent. To sum it up people were affected negatively by the coronavirus in many ways medically, socially, financially and mentally. And with the new variants of the virus appearing continuously, it doesn’t seem like the situation is going to get better anytime soon. It can be difficult to stay motivated and see the light at the end of a dark tunnel in these times. Here are a few ways to keep you motivated during the pandemic.