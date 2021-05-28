Thursday Morning Awakening: Achieng Abura #Kenya
The power of movement is a vast richness of wellness; so few have comprehended. Nevertheless, it moves us. Like that sacred wind, which navigates across the waters; wherever the water may be. It’s intrinsic, nevertheless. Furthermore, moving through that natural sound grants us the opportunity to hear Earth’s secrets; Earth’s secrets and their coupling with the Most High’s grace. Yes! It feels Divine. You can’t simply ignore it. For even in a whisper, the teachings are so powerful. Truly powerful, indeed! Now, that’s a wonderful tale, indeed. What does it mean to move through such a power?thriveglobal.com