Mosquito Coast buzzes with lies, uncertainty and confrontations [Apple TV+ review]

The final episode for Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” series dropped today and the prequel aspect of the series has, in theory, come to an end. Based on Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel and already renewed for a second season, the first seven episodes find Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), his wife Margot (Melissa George), and their two teenage children on the run from the U.S. government agents for unspecified reasons. The family has traveled across the desert, gotten on the bad side of a Mexican cartel boss, barely escaped a professional assassin, and somehow eluded local authorities at the last possible moment. Creator and executive producer Neil Cross has put the Fox’s through the wringer while tactfully avoiding why they are in such a predicament in the first place. And if you’ve made it this far, you’re probably heavily invested in discovering what is actually going on with this unconventional family.