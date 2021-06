Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement with VfB Stuttgart over a proposed transfer of Nicolas Gonzalez, according to The Guardian. The Seagulls have been following the progress of the 23-year-old forward for a long time, having failed to sign him last year. The latest talks between the two clubs have been going on for several weeks. The agreement has been reached and Brighton will break their transfer record with this deal, paying an initial fee of £25 million to get it done.