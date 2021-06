With much of the focus being on the new-look Eagles offense, Philadelphia quietly has some exciting football brewing on the other side of the ball. Jonathan Gannon‘s avante garde approach to defense has been writing on the wall for the NFL for years — moving towards a more positionless perspective of what defenses can deploy. Without really trying to, the Eagles front office has built an exciting group of versatile young talent that will fit seamlessly into the new scheme. Couple that with a coaching staff that seems hell-bent on catering their playbook to the talent of their roster, there are a ton of tantalizing candidates for most improved player in 2021.