UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, strongly condemns the latest attack by armed groups that killed at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack since 2015. On 5 June, gunmen attacked the village of Solhan in Burkina Faso’s northeast Sahel region, near the border with Niger. Assailants stormed the village in the middle of the night and executed 138 men, women and children. Houses and the market were set ablaze. Close to 40 people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals in the region and in the capital city, Ouagadougou.