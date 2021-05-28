A guide to a day in Tijuana for San Diego locals

The bass bite is definitely an early morning bite. The largemouth are chasing the shad right after day break. The fish are gathering all around the tules and herding the bait fish back into the toes. The bluegill and redear sunfish are also gathered up along the tules. Bluegill up to 2 pounds are being caught along the tule line all over the take. Paul Johnson fishing out of a float tube with a fly rod caught 25 fish, 10 bluegill and 10 redear up to 13 inches. Throw in 5 largemouth bass up to 2.5 pounds and I’d say that was a mighty fine day of fishing. Larry Williams Fishign from his bait caught 2 bass and one weighed out at 3 pounds. Luis Rivera Merced of San Diego fishing Thursday caught 10 largemouth bass up to 2.5 pounds using green pumpkin senkos on the drop shot rig off of Cowles Point.