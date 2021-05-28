Hello world!

I am thrilled to join the Infosecurity team at such a fascinating time in the world of cybersecurity. What comes as a surprise to many is that my background is not rooted in IT. Unusually, I have spent most of my adult life within the world of academia studying philosophy and writing about thinkers such as Friedrich Nietzsche and Jean-Paul Sartre. Outside of this bubble, I have edited numerous magazines and have written for various news outlets. My passage into the cybersecurity world, then, was a little offbeat since it was through studying artificial intelligence (AI), especially the ethics of AI, that I learned about cybersecurity, even though I always had an active interest in the topic. However, I plunged fully into this sector while working at a cybersecurity vendor in 2020 that leverages artificial intelligence. It was through this avenue that I became wholly familiar with the broader topic of cybersecurity.