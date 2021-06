Comebacks. Who doesn't love them? The very best ones are those that seemingly come from nowhere, with a new look, new attitude and a new sound. One artist who unquestionably nailed it was Nelly Furtado. Well-known for her folky style, thanks to huge hit I’m Like A Bird, Nelly surprised everyone when, in summer 2006, she hooked up in the studio with R&B master producer Timbaland for her album Loose.