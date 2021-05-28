Exercises You Must Do if You're a Walker or Runner, Says Expert
Just because walking and running are super-basic movements that human beings are biomechanically designed to do doesn't mean that you can't get better at both through exercise. And unless you're deeply dedicated to either of them—and really rack up the mileage—I'd argue that basically all of us could benefit from doing some targeted exercises that will make both movements easier and more efficient. After all, in modern life—what with all the desk jobs and sedentary behavior—it's simply a fact that we tend to be very quadricep-dominant as humans, and tend to develop tight hip flexors and calves over time.