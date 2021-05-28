Exercises You Must Do if You're a Walker or Runner, Says Expert

You might be responsible for ruining your body and not even know it. The last 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic threw the American way of life into chaos, disrupting the best practices of the most devoted healthy eaters and gym devotees. Trouble is—most of us were falling short on official health recommendations even before we knew what a coronavirus was, and it may be unwittingly. (For example, experts estimated that only 20% of Americans were getting the American Heart Association's recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.) The stress and isolation of the pandemic discouraged healthy habits even further—to the point that you may have lapsed into patterns that are ruining your body without you even realizing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.