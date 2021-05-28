Cancel
Let's Talk Bengals and More on ESPN 1530

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — I'm hosting Cincy 3:60 on Friday from Noon-2pm on Cincinnati's ESPN 1530.

We're going to talk Bengals, including Joe Burrow and OTA's. Plus, Chad Dotson of Cincinnati Magazine is going to join us to discuss the Reds and so much more.

Chime in on Twitter or call in at 513-749-1530 or toll free at 1-866-702-3776.

Listen on ESPN 1530 or on the iHeartRadio app.

