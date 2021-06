Nearly five years after Lisa Marie Presley's split from Michael Lockwood, the two are now legally divorced. While this is a major step, the two are still in the midst of a court battle. According to Us Weekly, a judge granted a dissolution of marriage in their case on Wednesday, which will allow the pair to be legally single as their case continues. The ongoing issues they're still trying to work through include child support, financial disclosure, alleged misappropriation of properties, as well as, attorney's fees.