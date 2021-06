It was a moment Scott Parker won’t soon forget, watching a young member of the team, wearing a facemask, as he sat in a wheelchair ready to take a swing at the baseball. “I’ve never seen a kid smile so much with his eyes,” explained Parker, talking about one of a dozen players who participated in last Sunday’s season-ending game for those involved in South Pasadena’s Little League (SPLL) Challenger Division, an international program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. “It was just incredible to see his excitement for being out there.”