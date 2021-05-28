Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is hoping the third year is the charm in Cincinnati. He enters the 2021 season with a 6-25-1 record.

The team made plenty of changes to their coaching staff and roster, but Taylor is clearly on the hot seat.

Despite struggling in his first two seasons, he isn't the favored to be the first NFL head coach fired this season. In fact, Taylor isn't even in the top five according to recent odds released by BetOnline.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is the favorite (15/2), followed by Denver's Vic Fangio (8/1), Chicago's Matt Nagy (17/2), Jon Gruden of the Raiders (10/1) and Mike Zimmer in Minnesota (11/1).

Kliff Kingsbury is tied with Taylor at 12/1 for the sixth-highest odds of being the first head coach fired this season.

Check out the complete list of odds below.

(Courtesy of BetOnline).

Mike McCarthy 15/2

Vic Fangio 8/1

Matt Nagy 17/2

Jon Gruden 10/1

Mike Zimmer 11/1

Kliff Kingsbury 12/1

Zac Taylor 12/1

David Culley 16/1

Matt Rhule 16/1

Mike Vrabel 16/1

Matt LaFleur 20/1

Brian Flores 25/1

Frank Reich 25/1

John Harbaugh 25/1

Kyle Shanahan 25/1

Pete Carroll 25/1

Sean McVay 25/1

Sean Payton 25/1

Ron Rivera 28/1

Dan Campbell 33/1

Joe Judge 40/1

Arthur Smith 50/1

Brandon Staley 50/1

Mike Tomlin 50/1

Nick Sirianni 50/1

Robert Saleh 50/1

Urban Meyer 50/1

Kevin Stefanski 100/1

Sean McDermott 100/1

Bill Belichick 250/1

Bruce Arians 250/1

Andy Reid 500/1

