America's Favorite Frozen Yogurt Chain Just Launched This New Summer Drink

Frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles will launch two soft-serve flavors with newly public plant-based dairy alternative company Oatly Group AB on Tuesday. Iced latte and vanilla will be available at all 32 locations, including a new 16 Handles in New York City's Times Square. On July 6, chai latte and chocolate will arrive. All flavors are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. 16 Handles, which launched in Manhattan in 2008, also offers ice cream, snacks and other items. Oatly began trading on May 20, and the company's Chief Executive Toni Petersson has talked of converting consumers away from traditional dairy. Oatly has also partnered with Starbucks Corp. on oat milk beverages, with demand leading to a shortage. Oatly stock jumped 6.3% on Monday, trading at $25.30. Oatly's IPO price was $17. The Renaissance IPO ETF is down 3.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 12.3% for the period.