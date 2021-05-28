Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

America's Favorite Frozen Yogurt Chain Just Launched This New Summer Drink

By Krissy Gasbarre
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend, we can officially say: Hello, summer. We've seen a lot of fun new beverage launches for the season, but this one caught our attention: One beloved frozen yogurt brand has launched cold brew fruit teas (and yes, there's boba involved). Here's where to find them. Pinkberry is the...

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Yogurt#Fresh Fruit#Cold Brew#America#Calories#Food Drink#Pinkberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Pizza Chain Just Added Six New Items to Its Menu

As spring slowly inches toward summer, restaurant chains keep updating their menus to reflect the change of the seasons. And things are getting super seasonal and vibrant at California Pizza Kitchen, which just announced the addition of six new menu items that are brimming with trendy green ingredients. "At California...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Dine-In Chain Just Launched a New Chicken Sandwich

In 2021, if you don't have a crispy chicken sandwich on the menu, are you even a relevant restaurant chain? Chili's has heard this message loud and clear, which is why it just announced its own crispy chicken creation on a bun. As the fast-food trend broke barriers into casual dining, we're likely going to be seeing more and more full-service players in the Chicken Sandwich Wars.
DrinksMySanAntonio

Plenty Hard Kombucha Pioneers New Drink Category in Canada For Summer Sipping

Female-Founded, Vancouver-Based beverage company brings popular U.S. hard kombucha trend to Canada, targeting growing group of health-conscious consumers with a preservative-free, 99 calorie, 1 gram of sugar alcohol kombucha brand. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Today, Plenty Hard Kombucha, a beverage producer specializing in brewed alcohol kombucha, announced...
Food & Drinkskffb.com

3 New Frozen Carbonated Beverages To Help Chill the Summer Heat

McDonald’s restaurants Central and Southwest Arkansas just added some new and refreshing Frozen Carbonated Beverages to their menu, including Frozen Coke and Frozen Fanta in Wild Cherry or Blue Raspberry flavors. Need some late afternoon summer refreshment or do you simply love icy treats? McDonald’s Frozen Carbonated Beverages offer an...
Drinkswpdh.com

Starbucks Summer Lineup of Refreshing New Drinks

Shoutout to TikTok for always keeping us informed on Starbuck’s new drinks. I have a friend that will head straight to Starbucks to try the newest TikTok inspired flavor. I can recall so many drinks that have gone viral over the past couple of years. With the start of summer, we can look forward to all beverage spots bringing us new and surprising drink styles.
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Get frozen yogurt at Cornerstone

Jun. 3—Frozen yogurt fans have a new restaurant in Crossville just in time for summer as Cornerstone Frozen Yogurt is now open at 519 West Ave. "We are locally-owned and excited to be joining the Crossville community," said co-owner Michele Chumley. "Our goal is to keep fresh ideas and new products available for our customers."
Food & Drinksocmomblog.com

Travelers’ Favorite Drinks

Every region or country has its featured drink that travelers associate with their local experience. Here are the favorite drinks that journey lovers prefer. Travelers enjoy tasting local drinks in the destination countries of their journeys. A lot of them even tend to enrich their collection of tasted drinks regularly. Countries have their featured drinks, too. Sometimes, a drink itself is a reason for a person to visit a country for the first time or to come back there just willing to taste that drink again.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Here’s the Best Frozen Treats For Summer 2021

There’s nothing better on a hot day than a frozen treat, but not all icy cold snacks are created equally. So, which are the best ones out there?. Well, “Parent” magazine has come out with their list of the Best Frozen Treats for 2021. The mag had families test over...
Food & Drinksava360.com

DiGiorno Just Launched New Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas

Great news for folks who require a diet free of gluten and full of pizza: DiGiorno just launched gluten-free frozen pizza in four-cheese and pepperoni varieties. The brand says these new pies are “as delicious as the classic DiGiorno hand-tossed crust pizza, sans gluten.”. The crust is made from a...
RestaurantsEater

Wendy’s Opens a U.K. Restaurant With a Three-Foot Golden Statue of a Frozen Drink

Twitter-stunting, Frosty-toting, spicy chicken nugget-slinging American chain Wendy’s has begun its long-promised push into the U.K. by opening a restaurant in Reading and sticking a three-foot-tall gold statue of a frozen drink on the outside of it. The Reading opening has been in the works since 2019, with the brand announcing its oddly war-like plans for the U.K. as a “beach head for expansion” in 2018.
MakeupPosted by
HelloGiggles

Hollywood's Favorite Sunscreen Brand Just Announced a Temporary Sale

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. After spending much of the last year indoors, it's no wonder so many people are planning grand adventures, beach getaways, and even romance. In your haste to rush out the door and soak up every second of "vaxxed and waxed" summer, just don't forget to bring along the season's most necessary item: sunscreen.
New York City, NYPosted by
MarketWatch

Oatly partners with NYC frozen yogurt chain for plant-based flavors

Frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles will launch two soft-serve flavors with newly public plant-based dairy alternative company Oatly Group AB on Tuesday. Iced latte and vanilla will be available at all 32 locations, including a new 16 Handles in New York City's Times Square. On July 6, chai latte and chocolate will arrive. All flavors are vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. 16 Handles, which launched in Manhattan in 2008, also offers ice cream, snacks and other items. Oatly began trading on May 20, and the company's Chief Executive Toni Petersson has talked of converting consumers away from traditional dairy. Oatly has also partnered with Starbucks Corp. on oat milk beverages, with demand leading to a shortage. Oatly stock jumped 6.3% on Monday, trading at $25.30. Oatly's IPO price was $17. The Renaissance IPO ETF is down 3.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 12.3% for the period.
Recipesfranchising.com

Culver's® Adding Two New Flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard

Salted Caramel Pecan Pie, Strawberry Chocolate Parfait to be introduced to Flavor of the Day lineup. Just in time for summer, the recipes feature nostalgic ingredients like toasted pecans, salted caramel and cake pieces. The flavors have been tried and tested, undergoing an extensive tasting process before being deemed worthy of unveiling to guests.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

These Potted Plant Drinks Are Our New Favorite Summer Sipper

Ever see cute, creative coffee drinks on your feed but have no idea how to recreate them at home? Say hello to the potted plant drink. Inspired by @milkteamali, garden-inspired potted plant drinks are one of our favorite sipping trends of 2021. Not only are they begging to be shared to your Instagram, but they also couldn't be easier to achieve. With just a few ingredients, your standard breakfast drink can get a delightful makeover that will have you ready to get outdoors.
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Frozen Yogurt Bark With Berries

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Frozen Yogurt Bark made with fresh berries makes for the perfect healthy summer treat. This delicious bark is a fun frozen yogurt recipe made with honey vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, heavy cream, and powdered sugar.
Food & Drinksyou.co.uk

M&S just launched an all new £8 meal deal and it’s the first of its kind

Marks and Spencer has been spoiling us as of late with its exciting new food launches. From the ever-expanding Percy Pig range to giant éclairs that were so popular, they were set to become the bestselling dessert in Marks and Spencer’s history. Earlier this year, the retailer announced the arrival of its value family dine-in deal, but now M&S has launched its first ever fully vegan meal deal.
EconomyMySanAntonio

IFF Launches New YO-MIX® ViV in Asia Pacific for Dairy Producers Looking to Offer Ambient Yogurt with Live Cultures

SHANGHAI (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. IFF announced today the launch of YO-MIX® ViV, a groundbreaking new solution for ambient yogurt and other fermented drinks producers in Asia Pacific, with a focus on China. Unlike other solutions available on the market, YO-MIX® ViV is a unique culture that for the first time, allows producers to offer ambient yogurt and other fermented beverages to contain highly stable live cultures throughout shelf life. Developed with IFF’s expertise in lactic acid bacteria and fermentation, YO-MIX® ViV represents an exciting new choice for both producers and consumers who seek dairy options with extremely robust live cultures.