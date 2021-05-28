Cancel
Coventry, from 2 Tone Ghost Town to City of Culture

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the showcase events of Coventry’s reign as the UK City of Culture is 2 Tone: Lives & Legacies exhibition at Coventry’s Herbert Gallery & Museum, which opens today and bills itself as “the first-ever major exhibition in the UK devoted to the 2 Tone music sensation”. A statement that must have raised a few eyebrows over at the volunteer-run Coventry Music Museum, which has been flying the 2 Tone flag for nearly a decade, and has just opened its own exhibition, from Ghost Town to Host Town, celebrating the Specials number one hit and most famous song ever to come out of the city.

#Birmingham City#Music Festival#Herbert Gallery Museum#Coventry Music Museum#Jamaican#Vauxhall#British Leyland#Coventrians#Coventry Cathedral
