Covid-19 cases are “rising exponentially” across England – driven by younger and mostly unvaccinated age groups, according to scientists tracking the epidemic.A study commissioned by the government found that infections have increased 50 per cent between 3 May and 7 June, as the country struggles to combat the rise of the Delta variant first detected in India.Data from nearly 110,000 swab tests suggests Covid cases are doubling every 11 days in England, with the highest prevalence in the north west.The Imperial College London’s React study shows the bulk of infections is being driven by children aged between five and 12, as well as younger...